'Don’t Get Too Excited if...': Wasim Akram's Useful Advice for India Pacers Ahead of WTC Final vs Australia

The Indian pace attack is one of the best in the world and it will be in focus when Rohit Sharma & Co takes on Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final on Wednesday. As Jasprit Bumrah remains a major missing, the onus will be majorly on the likes of Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj along with Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat.

The unit has begun to sweat it out in the nets and ahead of the much-awaited clash, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has advised the fast bowlers to deal with the Australian top-order patiently. The legendary former pacer also said the Indian speedsters need not fall into the habit of dropping too short early in their spell.

“These guys are experienced, and they shouldn’t get carried away (with the new ball)," Wasim said at the ICC event called ‘An Evening with Test Cricket Legends at the Oval’.

“We all know it swings for 10 to 15 overs, so don’t give away extra runs in the first 10 to 15 overs as a fast bowler. (Early on) don’t get too excited if there is a bit of bounce as that is what the Australians want," he added.

Akram remains one of the finest pacers to have represented Pakistan in international cricket. He had a superb record at The Oval where he claimed his best Test figures of 6/67 in the first innings of the fifth and final Test of an epic series to lead his side to a memorable triumph in 1992.

From his past experience, Wasim said the Oval track favours the bowlers from the sub-continent and since the WTC Final is taking place in June, the experience will be a great one for the Indian bowlers.