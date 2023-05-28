WTC Final: India, Australia Squads Finalised; Yashasvi Jaiswal Replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad in Standby List

Yashasvi Jaiswal has officially replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad in Team India’s standby list of players for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final 2023, against Australia. The WTC final between India and Australia will be played in London at the Oval from June 7-11.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday, May 28 confirmed the finalised 15-member squads for both India and Australia, with Jaiswal replacing Ruturaj in the standby list of players. Earlier, Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav were included in the standby players’ list but the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener was replaced in the final list due to his personal commitments.

That comes as good news for the Rajasthan Royals opener Jaiswal, who is set to fly to the United Kingdom to join up with the rest of the Indian players who have already arrived in London.

The uncapped opener has enjoyed a stellar IPL 2023 campaign wherein he scored

625 runs in 14 matches including 2 two centuries. Talking about Jaiswal’s record in red-ball cricket, he has amassed 1845 runs in 15 matches, having impressed with his double century and another ton against Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Trophy earlier this season.

Following his stellar run in IPL 2023 and his past domestic record the 21-year-old made the cut for the standby list of players.

On the other hand, Australia also trimmed down their 17-man roster to 15, with Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Renshaw named in their standby list of players.

Back-up keeper Josh Inglis and Nathan Lyon’s understudy Todd Murphy have been included in the final squad, while Experienced seamer Josh Hazlewood has also made the cut despite his recent injury woes.

Earlier, BCCI had named Ishan Kishan as the replacement for KL Rahul after the left-hander picked up an injury while playing for Lucknow Super Giants during IPL 2023 season.

India squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

Australia squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, Matthew Renshaw