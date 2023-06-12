WTC Final: India Fined 100 Per Cent Match Fee for Slow Over Rate

The Indian team will have to shell out 100 per cent of their match fee as part of the fine imposed on them by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being found guilty of maintaining slow over rate during the World Test Championship final at The Oval.

Their opponents, Australia, haven’t been spared either with the title winners being asked to fork 80 per cent of their match fee for slow over-rate as well.

ICC match referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanctions after India were found to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration while Australia were found four overs short.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

“Captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins pled guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, so there was no need for formal hearings," ICC said in a release on Monday.

The five-day contest last nine sessions as India folded for 234 in chase of a record 444 in London with Australia winning by 209 runs to win their first ever WTC title.

Rohit had opted to bowl first and contrasting centuries from Travis Head and Steve Smith helped Australia to 469-all out in their first dig. Head top-scored with 163 off 174 while Smith made a patient 121 off 268.

In reply, India were bowled out for 296 and that they made a respectable total was thanks to Ajinkya Rahane’s 89 and Shardul Thakur’s 51.

Australia thus took a massive lead of 173 and extended it to 443 before declaring their second dig at 270/8.