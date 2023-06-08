WTC Final: Misery Continues to Pile in a Game That’s Now Australia’s to Lose

Some bright sunshine that so exuberantly showed up at 8.30 in the morning, remained intact even at 6.15 in the evening when it was time for stumps on Day Two of the World Test Championship final at the Oval cricket ground on Thursday.

What had the Indian team worried all along – the tinge of green, overcast conditions, grey clouds and some chill in the wind – suddenly reminded of another day and place. Locals underlined it perfectly – it doesn’t get better than this to play cricket in England. And so did Rohit Sharma, when he said at the press conference a day before the start of this Test – the Oval pitch begins to ease out as it goes into Day Two and Three.

Day Three, in fact rightly so, is expected to have similar weather as on Day Two, and the wicket far more suitable to bat than ever this whole week.

On days, and in conditions so perfectly aligned for Test cricket, India lost initiatives with the ball first, then the bat, and then in controlling any bit of narrative going forward.

From here on, the Test match is Australia’s to lose.

At 151-5, India were trailing Australia by 318 runs and three full days to go. Credit to the Aussie pacers, they bowled quick, and with great discipline, to further restrain India’s chances.

Cheteshwar Pujara, the man who had been spending time here in the English county, and in fact doing well, appeared as clueless at the crease as any other. Shubman Gill faced a ball that he waited until eternity to see if it would come in or move away. Rohit Sharma was caught plumb before the wicket. It was only Virat Kohli perhaps, out to a delivery from Mitchell Starc that looked absolutely unplayable, who just couldn’t do much.