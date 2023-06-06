Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 2Prasidh Krishna EngagementShikhar DhawanDanushka Gunathilaka
Home » Cricket Home » WTC Final: ‘One Thing I Can Guarantee, It Will be Bouncy’ – R Ashwin Gets a Big Update on the Oval Pitch

WTC Final: ‘One Thing I Can Guarantee, It Will be Bouncy’ – R Ashwin Gets a Big Update on the Oval Pitch

WTC Final: Two days before the start of the summit clash between India and Australia, R Ashwin got a bit of insight on the pitch and the weather conditions this week.

Advertisement

Curated By: Vineet Ramakrishnan

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 11:25 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

R Ashwin, ahead of the WTC Final, spoke about the pitch and weather conditions at the Oval (Screengrab)
R Ashwin, ahead of the WTC Final, spoke about the pitch and weather conditions at the Oval (Screengrab)

All the talks to the build-up to the India vs Australia WTC Final at the Oval have been about the pitch and since it is in England, questions over the weather are also doing the rounds. However, two days before the start of the summit clash, India’s R Ashwin got a bit of insight into the pitch and the weather conditions.

Ashwin, speaking on his Youtube spoke with a ‘Pitch Doctor’, presumably one of the pitch curators at the Kennington Oval and got a bit of insight on how the pitch could behave. Ashwin could be seen asking the gentleman referred to as ‘Leez’ how the pitch could behave.

Ashwin starts by asking what is in store and the gentleman replies that it will be a good oval wicket. Ashwin then proceeds to tell him that during practice some of the Indian players got hit due to the bounce and Leez was quite intrigued with the comment, replying, “Bounce? Did it bounce a lot today?

Advertisement

Ashwin replied, “Yeah, it bounced a lot today. You don’t like me. You don’t get it to spin, right?"

If we have to take a cue from this little conversation, safe to say that pacers could enjoy the pitch with some extra bounce. The interesting thing to note is this will be the first time ever a Test match will be played at the Kennington Oval in the month of June and English summer at its peak.

The ‘pitch doctor’ further goes on to add to Ashwin’s query, “Can we expect a nice and bouncy Brett Lee pitch?" that the pitch will most definitely be bouncy. “It will be bouncy. That’s one thing I can guarantee. It will be bouncy."

WTC Final Weather Prediction at the Kennington Oval 

Advertisement
top videos
  • Ind vs Aus: Team India Makes Big Blunder As Australia Take an Edge At The End of Day 1 | WTC 2023
  • WTC Final | IND vs AUS | Travis Head Creates History | Cricket News | India vs Australia
  • Sachin Tendulkar: “Australia Is a Terrific Team" | WTC Final 2023 | IND vs AUS
  • Moeen Ali Makes Comeback from Retirement, Added to England Test Squad Ahead of Ashes 2023 | Cricket
  • Indian Fans in London all Excited for Summit Clash | WTC Final 2023 | IND vs AUS | Cricket News

    • The weather is largely clear for the duration of the WTC final with the forecast being sunny for the first three days followed by chances of patchy rain on the 4th day, i.e. 10th June and overcast conditions on the fifth day.

    The pitch, two days from the game, had a greenish cover hinting at assistance to pacers. And India will have a tough decision to make on whether to go with an extra spinner from Ashwin, Jadeja and Axar or to slot in a pace bowling allrounder in Shardul Thakur, who could be better suited for this pitch and could give a bit of depth to the batting.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Vineet RamakrishnanVineet R, Associate Editor - Sports, leads the cricket and sports properties - C...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 11:24 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 11:25 IST
    Read More