AI Was Asked to Predict Result of 2023 WTC Final; Here's What Happened Next

The ever rising popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to impact the different walks of life in more ways than one and it now seems to have entered the field of cricket too.

The official Instagram handle of Cricket Australia used an AI-driven method to predict the outcome of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, currently being played at the Kennington Oval in London.

The unique experiment, much to the bewilderment of fans, produced quite a strange result. “We asked AI to predict the outcome of the WTC23 final and the results were, ahhh, interesting," Cricket Australia wrote on Instagram while sharing the peculiar consequence of the WTC summit battle.

The result, produced by AI, was read out by Australian cricketers. “Australia and India took on a nerve-wracking battle. Australia, chasing a challenging target, had an unconventional strategy. Their batting order was reversed, adding an element of surprise to the contest," Australia skipper Pat Cummins said in the video while his sharing his take on the innovative decision-making method.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon also talked about the AI-based outcome.

While the AI can have its fun, the on-field action between the two teams has been quite absorbing.

Australia staged an impressive comeback on day one of the WTC final against India.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Usman Khawaja for a duck to secure a brilliant start for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Shardul Thakur claimed the second wicket of the game after sending David Warner back to the dressing room for 43. Marnus Labuschagne was the next to depart. The ICC Test No.1 batter fell prey to Mohammad Shami right after the lunch break.