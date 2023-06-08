Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Asia Cup Marnus LabuschagneAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » AI Was Asked to Predict Result of 2023 WTC Final; Here's What Happened Next

AI Was Asked to Predict Result of 2023 WTC Final; Here's What Happened Next

Cricket Australia asked AI to predict the outcome of the ongoing WTC Final and it came up with 'interesting' results

Published By: Feroz Khan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 18:00 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

India have qualified for the WTC final second time in a row. (AP Photo)
India have qualified for the WTC final second time in a row. (AP Photo)

The ever rising popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to impact the different walks of life in more ways than one and it now seems to have entered the field of cricket too.

The official Instagram handle of Cricket Australia used an AI-driven method to predict the outcome of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, currently being played at the Kennington Oval in London.

The unique experiment, much to the bewilderment of fans, produced quite a strange result. “We asked AI to predict the outcome of the WTC23 final and the results were, ahhh, interesting," Cricket Australia wrote on Instagram while sharing the peculiar consequence of the WTC summit battle.

The result, produced by AI, was read out by Australian cricketers. “Australia and India took on a nerve-wracking battle. Australia, chasing a challenging target, had an unconventional strategy. Their batting order was reversed, adding an element of surprise to the contest," Australia skipper Pat Cummins said in the video while his sharing his take on the innovative decision-making method.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood and spinner Nathan Lyon also talked about the AI-based outcome.

While the AI can have its fun, the on-field action between the two teams has been quite absorbing.

Australia staged an impressive comeback on day one of the WTC final against India.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Usman Khawaja for a duck to secure a brilliant start for the Rohit Sharma-led side. Shardul Thakur claimed the second wicket of the game after sending David Warner back to the dressing room for 43. Marnus Labuschagne was the next to depart. The ICC Test No.1 batter fell prey to Mohammad Shami right after the lunch break.

    • Coming to bat at 76/3, Travis Head produced an excellent show to bring up his sixth Test hundred. Head and Steven Smith put up a 285-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

    Head scored 163 off 174.  Smith, on the other hand, continued his brilliance and notched up his ton with back-to-back fours of Mohammed Siraj in what was the first over of the day.

