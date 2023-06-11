'Coming off a Break, Everyone Switched on When it Mattered': Pat Cummins After Australia Win World Test Championship Title

Pat Cummins heaped praise on the Australian players after winning the World Test Championship. Australia produced a dominant show with both and the ball to outclass India in the summit clash at the Oval, London. It was a collective effort from the Aussies which helped them outclass Rohit Sharma and Co which looked a bit unprepared for the all-important clash. Australia lost the toss on Day 1 but their batters made sure they put pressure on the Indian bowlers as Travis Head and Steve Smith took control in the third session.

Cummins said that they were expecting to bowl first but Travis Head and Steve Smith’s partnership helped Australia take an edge over India.

“We made the most of it (losing the toss). We were certainly going to bowl. The way Travis and Smithy put on that partnership, gave us the comfort after a nervy morning," Cummins said after winning the WTC title.

The Aussie captain also heaped praise on flamboyant Travis Head for his ferocious 163-run knock in the first innings.

“He (Head) has been brilliant right throughout this campaign, started with the Ashes a couple of years ago. He just puts the pressure right back on the bowlers and suddenly you are thinking about how to contain runs rather than taking wickets," he added.

Cummins further said that they did allow India to make a comeback in between but managed to control things well.

“We left day one feeling like we were on top of the game. When it counted, we played really well. We could have really driven the game, didn’t have our best day and let India closer back in. For the most parts, we were in control," he said.

Scott Boland (3/46) was the best bowler on view on Day 5 as he removed Kohli and Jadeja in a single over to decisively end the contest and the rest was a formality.

“Boland - he’s my favourite player. He just continues to be my favourite," Cummins hails the Aussie pacer.

IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 5 Highlights