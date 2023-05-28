WTC Final: Yashasvi Jaiswal Set to Replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as Stand-by Player

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal will reportedly replace Ruturaj Gaikwad as the stand-by player in India’s World Test Championship final squad. The BCCI named Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav in the reserves list who will travel to London for the mega clash against Australia at The Oval.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Gaikwad has informed the BCCI that he won’t be able to fly to London before June 5 as he is getting married.

Head coach Rahul Dravid has asked the BCCI for a replacement as the WTC final will start from June 7.

“He (Jaiswal) will be joining the Indian team as Gaikwad has informed us that he won’t be able to fly due to his marriage. He would be able to join the team post-June 5. (But) Coach Rahul Dravid took a call, asking the selectors to pick a replacement. So, Jaiswal will now fly to London soon," a BCCI official was quoted as saying.

The Mumbai cricketer played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 and grabbed attention for his consistent show with the bat. The southpaw scored 625 runs in 14 matches at a healthy average of 48.08. The RR opener scored a century and also struck a 13-ball fifty - the quickest in IPL history .

Jaiswal also had a decent run in Ranji Trophy last season where he scored in 404 runs in five games.

The first batch of players have already reached London to start their preparations for the mega clash against Australia.

News18 CricketNext has learnt that both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are likely to leave for England early Sunday. There is still no clarity on whether Suryakumar, who is a standby, will travel with both Rohit and Ishan or join the squad at a later date.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj have started training for the final while Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara is already in England for the County stint.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)