WZ vs EZ Dream11 Prediction for Deodhar Trophy 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain and Probable XIs for WZ vs EZ

West Zone and East Zone will face each other in a match that decides who reaches the finals and faces South Zone for the Deodhar Trophy 2023. The clash will take place at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry on the 1st of August.

West Zone is coming off a win and has looked really strong throughout the Deodhar Trophy. They were only defeated by South Zone in their second match of the tournament by a small margin of just 12 runs. Their strength lies in their healthy top-order batting which is anchored by Priyank Panchal and Harvik Desai. Their all-rounders Shams Mulania and Shivam Dube also give the side an edge over the competition.

East Zone, on the other side, is coming off a loss at the hands of the table toppers, South Zone who ended their 3-game winning streak. Not lit up by big names, the Saurabh Tiwari-led side has shown its potential throughout the tournament and are currently ranked no. 2 in the points table.

Both teams are seated with 12 points and have just lost one game in the tournament currently. The winner of their bout will determine who is going to qualify for the finals and face South Zone.

WZ vs EZ Match Details

Date- August 1, 2023

Time- 9:00 AM IST

Venue- Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 2, Puducherry.

WZ vs EZ Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shivam Dube

Vice-captain: Riyan Parag

Wicket Keeper: Harvik Desai

Batsmen: Priyank Panchal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhimanyu Easwaran,

Allrounders: Shivam Dube, Kathan Patel, Shams Mulani, Riyan Parag, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: RS Hangargekar, Akash Deep

WZ vs EZ Probable XIs:

WZ (Probable XI): Harvik Desai(w), Priyank Panchal(c), Rahul Tripathi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Samarth Vyas, Shams Mulani, Kathan Patel, Atit Sheth, Arzan Nagwaswalla, RS Hangargekar

EZ (Probable XI): Abhimanyu Easwaran, Virat Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Saurabh Tiwary(c), Riyan Parag, Kumar Kushagra(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Manisankar Murasingh, Avinov Choudhury, Akash Deep, Mukhtar Hussain

WZ vs EZ Squads: