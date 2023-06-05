Trends :WTC 2023 FinalIndia vs Australia Day 1Venkatesh IyerShubman GillAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » 'My Account is Being Accessed by Someone Else': Yash Dayal's Statement After Controversial Insta Post

Yash Dayal's now deleted post has created controversy which resulted in the left-arm pacer using an apology later

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 21:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Yash Dayal has apologised
Gujarat Titans fast bowler Yash Dayal landed himself in a bit of a controversy after sharing a controversial story via his Instagram account on Monday. Dayal was part of the GT squad that qualified for back-to-back IPL finals, winning the title last season.

Dayal shared a story which he quickly deleted before apologising for sharing it by ‘mistake’. However, screenshots of his story began doing rounds on social media soon and he became one of the top trends on Twitter.

“Guy’s (sic) apologies for the story it was just posted by mistake plz don’t spread hate," he wrote in another post later.

“Thank you (I) have respect for each & every community n (and) society," he added.

Yash Dayal issues apology after controversial Instagram post

A few hours later, the fast bowler issued another statement in which he spoke about his social media account possibly getting hacked and he reported the same to ‘authorities’. Dayal added that he respects all communities and the previous posts don’t reflect his beliefs.

Dear All,

There were two stories posted on my Insta handle today - both of which weren’t done by me. I have reported the matter to authorities as I believe my account is being accessed by someone else and used for posting. I am trying to regain full control of my Instagram account.

I respect all communities and the picture shared today does not reveal my true beliefs.

Thank you,

Yash Dayal

The 25-year-old Dayal is a left-arm fast bowler who represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. He was bought by GT for a whopping Rs 3.2 crore at the IPL mega auctions last year.

He took 11 wickets from nine matches last season as GT became the champions in their debut season as they beat Rajasthan Royals in the summit clash.

The IPL 2023 though was a forgettable one for the youngster as he took just two wickets from five matches.

He was dropped from GT’s playing XI after conceding 69 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders during a league match including five sixes in a row to Rinku Singh.

Dayal’s father had later revealed his son was consoled by his GT teammates following the nightmarish performance that saw KKR winning a last-ball thriller.

“It was a nightmare yesterday," Chandrapal Dayal told news agency PTI .

“They made him [Yash] sit in the centre [in the dressing room] and consoled him. Later, there was naach-gaana [dance, music] and they spent some light moments with him. He told me that somehow the ball was slipping out and he was not having a proper grip on the night as he missed his yorkers. Even he tried a slower one from the back of his hand, that too was smashed."

    first published: June 05, 2023, 13:44 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 21:34 IST
