'You've What it Takes to Conquer the World': IND Legend Says Yashasvi Will Play for Country for a Long Time

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said Yashasvi Jasiwal has all qualities to ‘conquer the world’

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 18:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a hundred on Test debut
Young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has been garnering praise from fans and experts since he smashed a scintillating hundred on his Test debut against West Indies. The 21-year-old batted on all three days of the series opener, scoring 171 off 387 deliveries with the help of 16 boundaries and a six. He also featured in a 229-run partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma, setting the record for the highest opening stand for India in West Indies.

Impressed with the youngster’s knock, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said Yashasvi is going to play for the country for a long time now. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, the Indian legend said the Mumbai batter has all qualities to ‘conquer the world’.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal has had an impact straightaway in international cricket. Although he will be disappointed to have missed out on getting a double hundred, I feel we are going to see him play for India for a very long time. There’s no shortage of talent and my advice to Jaiswal would be that work really hard because you have what it takes to conquer the world," said Harbhajan.

The former India cricketer further congratulated skipper Rohit Sharma for notching up his 10th Test hundred. Harbhajan further mentioned that Virat Kohli would be disappointed on missing out on his 29th Test hundred. The former Indian captain was dismissed by Rahkeem Cornwall for 76.

“There was a lot of talk that Rohit hasn’t scored big runs for 2-3 years, so congratulations to him. Virat also looked good for his 76. However, he will be disappointed to not have got the hundred and his fans too were eagerly waiting for him to get to that landmark," he added.

    • Harbhajan concluded by predicting the scoreline of the series. He said India will beat West Indies 2-0.

    “The result of this series is a foregone conclusion as I feel it will be 2-0. Indian players have another opportunity to score runs and pick wickets and maintain their good form. This form will help them in their upcoming games," said Harbhajan.

    first published: July 16, 2023, 18:14 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 18:17 IST
