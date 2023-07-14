'Love Test Cricket, I Like This...': Yashasvi Jaiswal Dedicates Maiden Test Century to Parents | WATCH

Team India youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal lit up the first Test against West Indies by scoring his maiden Test century, on his debut, joining an elite list of players to announce themselves on the international stage by scoring a hundred. Jaiswal who was part of the World Test Championship (WTC) final 2023 standby list of players but didn’t get a chance against Australia took the opportunity against West Indies with both hands. Following his stellar knock, Jaiswal dedicated his heroics to his parents as he returned unbeaten at 143 off 350 balls at the Stumps on Day 2.

Courtesy of Yashasvi and Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s heroics, the latter also smashed a century, his 10th overall and only second on overseas soil, the opening duo ensured that the Indian side not only managed to go past West Indies’ score of 150, but they also gave their team a healthy first innings lead.

Courtesy of the rock-solid 229-run opening stand, India’s highest opening partnership against West Indies, Rohit and Co. managed to open up a 162-run lead at the end of play on Thursday.

Speaking after Stumps, Jaiswal said that his maiden Test century on his debut was indeed an ’emotional’ knock, as he thanked the Indian team for the opportunity.

“I think this is one of the emotional knock for me, it’s difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management and Rohit Bhai," Jaiswal told the broadcasters after Day 2.

He added, “I love Test cricket, I like this challenge, I enjoy the situation when the ball swings and seams. We have worked hard on everything, I’ve just gone out to express myself."

Having earned his place in the Indian team on the back of his fruitful displays in domestic cricket as well as a stand-out IPL 2023 campaign which saw the 21-year-old surpass the 600-run mark as he finished among the top run-getters of the league meant that an India call-up was always likely.

