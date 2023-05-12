'Sanju Bhai Came to me And Said...': Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals Chat With Samson After His Role in The Run Out of Jos Buttler

It was a night that Yashasvi Jaiswal will remember for a long time to come as he unleashed carnage at Eden Gardens with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers left wondering what hit them. Jaiswal blazed away to a sensational half-century, the quickest in IPL history, as Rajasthan Royals chased down 150 in just 13.1 overs.

Jaiswal gave an indication that he was going to produce something special with the very first delivery of RR’s chase as he charged down the track to smash a six.

He went onto cream 26 runs in that over, bowled by KKR captain Nitish Rana.

Advertisement

Also Read: Record-breakers Chahal And Jaiswal Power RR to Big Win

However, there was a moment in the match when Jaiswal may felt a little setback. It happened after the fourth delivery of the second over when his call for a non-existing single resulted in the run out of Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end.

Buttler was shaking his head in anger as he stormed off the pitch.

Buttler had indicated Jaiswal to stay back but his plea fell on deaf years with the youngster going ahead and eventually the Englishman sacrificed his wicket.

Jaiswal was on 27 when Buttler walked back for a three-ball duck.

Enter RR captain Sanju Samson and he quickly calmed Jaiswal who went on to build a player-of-the-match winning innings.

Also Read: Jaiswal Scripts History, Scores Fastest Half-century in IPL History

“I think it (run out) happens in the game, nobody does it on purpose. It gives me responsibility to carry on and make sure that I am there. Sanju bhai came to me and said ‘Don’t worry, keep playing your game, you are in nice touch’ and I was ok," Jaiswal, who scored 98 not out, said during the post-match presentation.

Jaiswal said confidence plays a big role in his performances and he always goes out to bat with the mindset of doing well.

Advertisement

“I always have it in my heart to go out and do well. That’s how I think," Jaiswal said.

“Nice feeling that we have won. It’s not like everything happened right for me but I try my best. Process is very important, how I prepare and what I’m telling myself is as well," he added.

Jaiswal also struck the winning boundary and said it was this favourite shot of the innings. “The shot with which I won is what’s most pleasing because I’m learning to play till the end and win it for the team. That’s my motto. I’m blessed, grateful and trying my best," he said.

Advertisement

Jaiswal said improving RR’s net run rate was the only thing on his mind when he was peppering the Eden Gardens boundary with stunning shots.

“I just wanted to make the NRR high and not thinking about hundred. We were talking about net run rate (during the partnership with Samson)," he said.

Advertisement

Jaiswal has now taken his tally to 575 runs from 12 innings and is just a run behind Faf du Plessis in the race for the Orange Cap.

“I’m just grateful for a tournament like the IPL where youngsters like me can come and perform. This has been a great platform for players like me to fulfill my dreams," he said.