'Yashasvi Jaiswal is Always Asking And Trying to Learn From Other Players Around Him': Joe Root

England batting maestro Joe Root heaped praise on young India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal as the duo shares same dressing room at Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League. Jaiswal has been in imperious form in the ongoing season of IPL and has scored over 500 runs thus far in 13 matches including a century. He has also registered the record of fastest half-century in IPL history - 13 balls.

Root also made his IPL debut this year and has played in the last three matches. While the premier English batter has seen Jaiswal from close quarters in the net sessions.

The former England captain said that Jaiswal is hungry to learn from the people around him and has the desire to do well for the side.

“You could see it (India debut) tomorrow," Root said. “One thing that is quite impressive with him is he is clearly very hungry and he has got great desire and belief in his ability," Root told PTI.

“He is making sure that he continues to keep looking to get better, keep learning which he does, he has got a great temperament in that respect and he has got a brilliant work ethic. He is always asking and trying to learn from other players and from people around him," he added.

Several former cricketers have already advised the Indian team selectors to fast-track Yashasvi’s case in selection criteria for the white-ball squads.

While Root suggested that Jaiswal doesn’t have any weakness in his batting which can be seen in IPL where he scored well against both spin and the pace.

“So I think he has got all the elements, there is no area of real weakness at this minute which you can see," he added. “He has dominated spin and seam throughout this tournament and you can see him with the confidence he is playing with now is amazing," he added.

Root feels that it’s a matter of time before Jaiswal gets a chance in the Indian team but he doesn’t want him to score against England.

“I do not think it is a question of ‘if he can do it’; it is more (of) ‘when’ and how he fits into that Indian team," Root continued. “But clearly he is a hell of a talent with an amazing future ahead of him and hopefully he continues to go as it is, all falls into place and the only team he does not score runs against is England."