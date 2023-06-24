Trends :IND VS WIAsia CupMS DhoniWest Indies vs NepalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » 'My Father Started Crying': Yashasvi Jaiswal on Maiden Test Call-up, 'Excited' to Go Out & Express Himself

'My Father Started Crying': Yashasvi Jaiswal on Maiden Test Call-up, 'Excited' to Go Out & Express Himself

Yashasvi said he was both nervous and excited over the possibility of his call-up to the Indian Test side

Curated By: Aakash Biswas

News18.com

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 08:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Yashasvi Jasiwal receives maiden Test call-up for WI tour
After years of hard work, sleepless nights and spending his early teenage years at Azad Maidan tent, young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal had his share of success when he received his maiden Test call-up. 15 First-class matches and over 1800 runs later, the selectors decided to give him a chance to rub shoulders with some greats of the game. On Friday, the BCCI announced a 16-man squad for the Caribbean tour in July which begins with a 2-match Test series. Yashasvi was one notable addition to the squad, along with Ruturaj Giakwad, as Cheteshwar Pujara found no spot.

Speaking with news agency PTI on Friday, Yashasvi said he was both nervous and excited over the possibility of his call-up to the Indian Test side.

“My father started crying (when he got to know). I have not yet met my mother; I am going to see her in some time. I was out from the morning, had a practice session as well as some other work," said Jaiswal.

The 21-year-old was among the reserve players for the World Test Championship final earlier this month and a call-up for the West Indies Tests was only inevitable after proving himself across formats.

Having returned recently to his home here in Mumbai, Jaiswal revealed he had a busy day on Friday, as he was out for a training session followed by a shoot — which is when he got to learn about his India selection.

“I’m feeling good, I will try to do my best," Jaiswal said. “I am excited but at the same time I just want to go out and express myself," he added.

“I was a little nervous, till the time you do not get to know that your name is there in the team, there are butterflies. But it is a good feeling."

    • “My preparations have been going well and I got to interact a lot with the senior players. The conversation has been very simple – to focus on my work. I learned from them that in the end ‘it is all about you, how you take it going forward’," said Jaiswal, adding that he has interacted a lot with India captain Rohit Sharma and other senior players in Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.

    (With PTI Inputs)

    first published: June 24, 2023, 08:42 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 08:42 IST
