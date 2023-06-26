'Tried in Middle of Games to Have Chat With MS Dhoni..': Yashasvi Jaiswal Recalls Meeting CSK Captain 'First Time'

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a stellar rise to the top in recent months, the youngster has come a long way from Azaad Maidan to earning a place in India’s Test squad for the upcoming tour of West Indies. Jaiswal recently recalled his first meeting with former Indian captain MS Dhoni, whilst also revealing the advice he received from the legendary Chennai Super Kings captain.

The 21-year-old recently sat down for a chat with the Indian Express wherein he touched upon various topics including his first interaction with Dhoni. Jaiswal revealed that he tried to have a conversation with the legendary wicket-keeper batsman many times during the IPL 2023 season.

It seems Dhoni’s advice did the young opener a world of good as he smashed his career-best 625 runs during the IPL 2023 campaign, with a blistering strike of 163.61 including five fifties and a stellar hundred against Mumbai Indians in IPL’s 1000th game.

Jaiswal has been a consistent run scorer in the domestic circuit as well, his memorable performances in the Irani Trophy combined with his heroics in IPL helped him find a place in the standby list of players for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

While the youngster didn’t get to play in the final but he stands a chance to make his India debut during the West Indies tour next month.

Jaiswal recalled how Dhoni advised the young opener to keep his mind at peace and keep faith in himself.

“It was a great moment in my life. It was the first time I had seen Dhoni up close. I tried in the middle of games to have a conversation with him. He told me to keep playing cricketing shots and keep faith in myself and to keep my mind at peace. These are simple things but they are very difficult to do in real life. You need a lot of patience," said Jaiswal.

The Rajasthan Royals ace also hinted that he doesn’t think too much about the praise he receives from people who keep telling Jaiswal that he is meant for great things. He simply wants to stay humble and focus on his improving his skills.

