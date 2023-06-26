'I've Worked Hard and Every Run I Make is a Result of the Same': Yashasvi Jaiswal Talks About Graft and Grind at Idea Exchange

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal caught the fancies of the nations in the 2023 edition of the IPL with his swashbuckling batting as he tallied an incredible 635 runs from just 14 games in the tournament.

The left-handed batsman has been included in the Indian squad for their upcoming series against the West Indies in the Caribbean and is expected to continue from where he left off in the cash-rich franchise league.

Recently speaking at the Idea Exchange, the 21-year-old discussed a variety of topics with a special emphasis on the mindset required to make the cut at the very top level of the sport.

When the topic shifted to young players losing focus in the game through a lack of motivation or through sustained injuries, Jaiswal opined that the parameter has to be assessed on a case-by-case scenario as the situation would vary from one to another.

“It’s very easy to get carried away. That can happen at any level. You can even play U-16 and think that there is nothing more to achieve. It can happen if you play U-19 and Ranji as well. That varies from person to person," the left-handed opener said.

He also touched upon how it could be easy to lose your way in the glitz and glamour offered up by franchise leagues such as IPL and the attention that it brings.

“It depends on the mindset of that person. It’s easy to lose yourself but I don’t feel like that to date," he asserted.

In a mature tone for such a young lad, Jaiswal stressed the importance of hard work and how the results come only second to persistence.

“I know I have worked hard and I know that every run I make is a result of that hard work. I don’t want that to go to waste. I want to try as much as I can. After that, if it still does not materialise, then it’s fine. I’ll still keep trying hard," he affirmed.