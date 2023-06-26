Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » 'I've Worked Hard and Every Run I Make is a Result of the Same': Yashasvi Jaiswal Talks About Graft and Grind at Idea Exchange

'I've Worked Hard and Every Run I Make is a Result of the Same': Yashasvi Jaiswal Talks About Graft and Grind at Idea Exchange

Speaking recently at the Idea Exchange, the 21-year-old discussed a variety of topics with a special emphasis on the mindset required to make the cut at the very top level of the sport

Advertisement

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 16:55 IST

New Delhi, India

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal caught the fancies of the nations in the 2023 edition of the IPL with his swashbuckling batting as he tallied an incredible 635 runs from just 14 games in the tournament.

The left-handed batsman has been included in the Indian squad for their upcoming series against the West Indies in the Caribbean and is expected to continue from where he left off in the cash-rich franchise league.

Recently speaking at the Idea Exchange, the 21-year-old discussed a variety of topics with a special emphasis on the mindset required to make the cut at the very top level of the sport.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| Out of Depth, Out of Options – Where Have India’s Pace Stocks Vanished?

When the topic shifted to young players losing focus in the game through a lack of motivation or through sustained injuries, Jaiswal opined that the parameter has to be assessed on a case-by-case scenario as the situation would vary from one to another.

“It’s very easy to get carried away. That can happen at any level. You can even play U-16 and think that there is nothing more to achieve. It can happen if you play U-19 and Ranji as well. That varies from person to person," the left-handed opener said.

He also touched upon how it could be easy to lose your way in the glitz and glamour offered up by franchise leagues such as IPL and the attention that it brings.

“It depends on the mindset of that person. It’s easy to lose yourself but I don’t feel like that to date," he asserted.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| ‘I Know The Answer’: Is Sarfaraz Khan the Highlight of Irfan Pathan’s Cheeky Tweet?

In a mature tone for such a young lad, Jaiswal stressed the importance of hard work and how the results come only second to persistence.

“I know I have worked hard and I know that every run I make is a result of that hard work. I don’t want that to go to waste. I want to try as much as I can. After that, if it still does not materialise, then it’s fine. I’ll still keep trying hard," he affirmed.

top videos
  • ‘Virat Kohli is Now in Sachin Tendulkar’s Shoes And...': Virender Sehwag
  • Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins says Australia are Relaxed Ahead of Second Test Against England | Cricket
  • Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes Confirms England will Continue Bazball Against Australia | Cricket News
  • Virender Sehwag - Sachin Tendulkar Secret Story | Virender Sehwag Interview | Cricket
  • India to Tour Ireland for 3-match T20I Series in August

    • “But it shouldn’t be that I am not putting in the required effort and then say that I can’t score runs. I don’t want that," the boy from Suriyawan said.

    “I’ll work hard and even then, if I can’t get runs, it’s fine. But if I am not putting in the hard graft and still think I will score runs, that’s not done," he added.

    Follow us on

    first published: June 26, 2023, 16:55 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 16:55 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App