Yashasvi Jaiswal Responds To Virat Kohli's 'What a Talent' Remark After 98-run Knock

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s batting against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday night was nothing less than a storm. Jaiswal, who is having a phenomenal tournament, brought up his fifty in just 13 balls, an IPL record. Not just fans, peers and legends of the game were also bowled over by the young batter. Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram, “Wow this is some of the best batting I’ve seen in a while. What a talent Yashasvi Jaiswal." The Rajasthan Royals batter was quick to reply and wrote, “Thank you bhaiya. Means a lot to me."

Jaiswal’s knock helped Rajasthan break the chain of three consecutive losses.

Following Rajasthan’s win over Kolkata, Jaiswal pointed out how conversations with greats like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli helped him in improving his skills. “I always try to be in the zone and remain in the atmosphere. I have many experienced legendary players around me. Whenever I get a chance I keep talking to MS bhai, Virat (Kohli) bhai, Rohit (Sharma) bhai, Jos (Buttler) bhai, Sanju (Samson) bhai on how to keep my mind calm, and what to think," Jaiswal said.

Apart from Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, who knows a thing or two about flamboyant batting, called Jaiswal a “special player".

KL Rahul, whose record of the fastest IPL 50 was broken by Yashashvi Jaiswal, was among those who took a bow after the epic knock.

The previous record for fastest IPL half-century was jointly held by Rahul and Pat Cummins. Both Cummins and Rahul had scored their fifties in 13 balls.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in a rich vein of form in IPL 2023. With 575 runs under his belt, Jaiswal is currently at the second spot in the Orange Cap standings. So far, he has scored one century and seven half-centuries for Rajasthan Royals this season.

Chasing a target of 150 on Thursday, Yashasvi Jaiswal kicked off Rajasthan innings on a sublime note. The 21-year-old slammed 26 runs in the first over of Rajasthan innings. He went on to hit 12 boundaries and five sixes during his sensational knock of unbeaten 98. Jaiswal missed out on his second IPL century by two runs but his excellence with the bat guided Rajasthan to a convincing nine-wicket win over Kolkata at the Eden Gardens.

Rajasthan spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets to restrict Kolkata to 149 and became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament overtaking Dwayne Bravo.

After collecting 12 points from as many games, Rajasthan are placed in third position in IPL 2023 standings. Kolkata, on the other hand, find themselves at the seventh spot on the points table.