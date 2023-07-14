'A Yashasvi Start...': Sachin Tendulkar Full of Praise For Centurions Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma After 1st Test Heroics

Yashasvi Jaiswal could not have asked for a better start to his career in international cricket. Featuring against West Indies on his Test debut, Jaiswal pulled off a sublime knock to bring up a century at Windsor Park in Dominica during the first Test between India and West Indies.

Jaiswal’s maiden Test ton was appreciated by many experts and former cricketers. The youngster probably received the greatest accolade when Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on him. Tendulkar was also in awe of Team India skipper Rohit Sharma who breached the three-digit mark against the Caribbean opponents on day two of the opening Test.

Lavishing huge praise on the southpaw, Master Blaster tweeted, “A Yashasvi start to your Test career, Yashasvi Jaiswal! Well done. And a splendid century by Rohit Sharma."

Jaiswal became the 17th Indian cricketer to score a Test century on debut. He also became the first Indian player to achieve this feat outside Asia in more than 21 years. Jaiswal required 215 deliveries to bring up his century. The 21-year-old is currently batting unbeaten on 143.

“I’ve just gone out to express myself, thankful for everyone, this is just a start and I want to do well going further. I think this is one of the emotional knocks for me, was just proud of myself, it’s difficult to get opportunities in the Indian team, I would like to thank everyone, the supporters, team management, and Rohit Bhai," Yashasvi Jaiswal said after Day 2.

A remarkable outing in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), helped him in securing a spot in India’s squad for the series against West Indies. Representing Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023, Jaiswal scored 625 runs at a strike rate of 163.61. He was the fifth-highest run-getter in the last edition of the IPL.

