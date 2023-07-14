'He Kept Telling Me..': Yashasvi Jaiswal Reveals Rohit Sharma's Words Before Debut, Gets Standing Ovation | WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal has revealed the million-dollar word of motivation he received from Indian captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the youngster’s India Test debut, during the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica. Jaiswal would go on to smash a century, his maiden ton on his red-ball debut and the 21-year-old was subsequently given a hero’s welcome in the Indian dressing room.

The official handle of BCCI shared a video as Jaiswal and Virat Kohli made their way off the pitch after Stumps on Day 2. India were in a commanding lead of 162 runs, with Yashasvi unbeaten at 143, while Kohli finished with a score of 36 runs.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaiswal’s Rajasthan Royals teammate greeted the youngster near the boundary ropes, while Ravindra Jadeja also gave the youngster a pat on his back.

As the 21-year-old climbed the stairs and walked into the dressing room, the entire Indian contingent stood up and greeted the prodigious batter, with coaches, and his teammates congratulated the man of the moment.

Towards the end of the video, Jaiswal revealed the piece of advice he received from Rohit who was pushing the young opener to give his best against the Caribbean unit.

“I talked a lot to Rohit bhaiya. He was telling me how to play on this wicket. He kept telling me, ‘you have to do it. You’re the only person who can do it’. I also kept thinking the same. I’ve learnt a lot from this game and I will try to continue with the same intensity," Jaiswal said in the clip.

