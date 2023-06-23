'Time For a New Beginning': Fans Excited After Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad Get Maiden Call-ups in India's Test Squad

The BCCI has named a 16-member Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against West Indies. The cricket board made some big changes in the Test squad following India’s defeat in World Test Championship Final for the second straight time. The selection committee chose the young batters like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal over Cheteshwar Pujara to indicate that India are slowly entering the transition phase in the Test set-up.

Gaikwad was shortlisted as the stand-by player for WTC Final but he took his name back due to his marriage while he was replaced by Jaiswal who took the flight to London. The southpaw spent time with the Indian team in the WTC Final following his scintillating show in IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals.

The upcoming two-match series is going to be a big opportunity for the duo as one of them will surely get a place in the XI after Pujara’s commission from the squad.

Jaiswal has a sensational batting record in first-class cricket as he amassed 1845 runs in 15 matches at a sublime average of 80.21 which includes 9 centuries. While Gaikwad has played 28 First Class matches in which he scored 1941 runs at an average of 42.19.