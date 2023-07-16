'He Called Around 4:30 AM, Couldn't Hold Back Tears': Yashasvi Jaiswal's Father Recalls Emotional Moment

Rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal has made quite an impression in his first outing as an India player. Jaiswal made a memorable debut in the first Test against West Indies earlier this week with a stunning century to help lay the foundation for a big innings win which his team completed inside three days.

Jaiswal showed he belongs to the stage and broke the record for the most deliveries faced by an Indian on Test debut en route to 171 off 387, an innings featuring 16 fours and a six.

Jaiswal called his father after reaching the three-figure mark on Day 2 and broke into tears.

“He (Jaiswal) called around 4:30 am in the morning (IST) after scoring his century (Day 2)," Hindustan Times quoted Jaiswal’s father Bhupendra as saying.

“He couldn’t hold back his tears. I cried too. It was a very emotional moment. He could not talk for a long time. He was tired. He just asked me ‘are you happy, father?’," he added.

Jaiswal was chuffed to bits with his effort and he also picked up the player-of-the-match award for his innings.

“It felt very nice getting the Player-of-the-Match award on debut. It’s been a long journey, feeling very happy and good about it. Let’s see what the future holds for me, this is just the start (of my international career). Pray to God that I continue playing like this, keep making (such) efforts and keep contributing for the team," Jaiswal said.

India captain Rohit Sharma was in the middle when the 21-year-old brought up his hundred. Together, the duo added 229 runs for the first wicket.

“He’s got the talent," Rohit said of Jaiswal. “We knew about it. He’s shown us in the past couple of years that he’s ready for this big stage. Came and batted sensibly, showed a lot of patience, and the temperament was tested as well - at no stage [did it look] like he was panicking or going away from his plans, which was good to see."