Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Get a Ton on Test Debut?: Veteran IND Pacer Predicts 'Great Opportunity' for Young Opener

After toiling hard in the domestic circuit for years, young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was handed his debut on Wednesday when India took the field against West Indies in the Dominica Test. The Mumbai lad received his cap from former captain Virat Kohli, and his expression spoke a lot about his feelings. In return, Jaiswal justified his selection with a superb partnership with captain Rohit Sharma. India posted 80/0 at stumps after bundling out the hosts for a paltry 150. Jaiswal returned unbeaten on 40 while Rohit was batting on 30.

Yashasvi played with conviction and appeared to be enjoying his debut outing in the Caribbean. So far, he has struck 6 boundaries and is just 10 runs away from his first Test fifty. Veteran India fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who made his commentary debut with Jio Cinema, has predicted a hundred for Yashasvi on debut.

“Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to be guarded in their approach in the first hour. They will say to themselves that ‘It’s ok even if we don’t score runs because we already have a strong base’. They will try to score the remaining 70 runs by taking their time because there’s still a lot of time in this match.

“He now has a platform to build on. He should first try to reach his fifty and then gradually build his innings. It’s a great opportunity for him to target a century," Ishant said.

The wicket at Windsor Park has assisted the spinner and Ishant expects it to deteriorate as the game progresses. However, the veteran speedster also believes that the hosts can bounce back if they are focused.

