'Yellovely Reunion': MS Dhoni High-fives Krishnappa Gowtham’s Daughter After CSK's Win Over LSG

MS Dhoni scripted a sensational return to Chennai Super Kings’ home ground on Monday, April 3. Dhoni, who featured at Chennai’s iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk after a hiatus of three years, could not have asked for a more resounding homecoming. The legendary skipper clobbered two consecutive sixes against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

With a 12-run win over Lucknow, the Chennai skipper soon became the talk of the town. Following the game against Lucknow, Dhoni once again managed to steal the limelight with a kind gesture.

After the match, the World Cup-winning captain was seen sharing a light-hearted moment with Lucknow all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham’s daughter. The toddler can be seen getting a high-five from Dhoni. Chennai Super Kings shared a couple of photos in which Gowtham and his family members could be seen in the frame with Dhoni.

“A Cute Yellovely reunion," the tweet read.

For the unversed, Krishnappa Gowtham had previously donned the Chennai Super Kings jersey in IPL. The 34-year-old was part of the Chennai side in IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings fans have now walked down memory lane in comments to relieve their association with the Bengaluru-born.

“He [Krishnappa Gowtham] was barely with us for a few months but still look at the bond," nostalgically one person wrote.

Echoing a similar sentiment, this user wrote, “He [Krishnappa Gowtham] is one of us."

Showing his adoration for MS Dhoni’s touching gesture, this person commented, “That high five was cute."

Showering immense praise on the Chennai Super Kings skipper, this Twitter user wrote, “MSD- the man with a golden heart."

Coming back to the match, MS Dhoni scored a quickfire 12 off three balls against Lucknow on Monday. Dhoni also became the seventh batter in the history of the IPL to score 5,000 runs. With 236 matches to his name, the 41-year-old has till now scored 5004 runs in IPL.

Chennai opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the other hand, continued his brilliant form. Gaikwad’s 31-ball 57 guided the four-time IPL winners to a mammoth total of 217/7. Chennai all-rounder Moeen Ali picked up four wickets in the match to restrict Lucknow to 205/7.

