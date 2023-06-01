Yorkshire vs Lancashire Dream11 Prediction For English T20 Blast: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs and Head-To-Head Records For Yorkshire vs Lancashire

Coming off their maiden victory of the tournament, Yorkshire will aim to continue the winning momentum when they face a high-flying Lancashire in a North group contest of the English T20 Blast 2023.

The match will be played at the Headingley Carnegie in Leeds. Lancashire kicked off their campaign in red-hot form and registered three back-to-back victories in the first three appearances. But they could not maintain the flow in the last game, which saw Lancashire suffering a 7-wicket defeat at the hands of Warwickshire. With six points in 4 matches, Lancashire occupies the third spot in the North group table.

ALSO READ| ‘Best Wishes to All The Boards Starting Their Own Leagues But…’: Arun Dhumal Says IPL Will Remain World’s Top T20 Competition

Yorkshire is yet to showcase its consistency in the T20 Blast 2023. They failed significantly in the first three matches but could make a roaring comeback in the last outing. A strong performance from their batting unit helped Yorkshire beat Nottinghamshire by 8 runs in a high-scoring battle. The win, however, did not make any impact on Yorkshire’s position among northern clubs, They are now sixth in the standings with 2 points.

Dream11 Prediction

Captain: David Wiese

Vice-captain: Philip Salt

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler

Batters: Dawid Malan, Philip Salt, Daryl Mitchell, Shan Masood

All-rounders: David Wiese, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Revis

Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Ben Mike

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Probable XIs:

Yorkshire Probable XI: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, William Luxton, Shan Masood (c), Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Matthew Revis, David Wiese, Jordan Thompson, Ben Mike, Dominic Bess, Jafer Chohan

Lancashire Probable XI: Luke Wells, Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Croft, Daryl Mitchell, Liam Livingstone (c), Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Yorkshire vs Lancashire Full Squad-

Yorkshire Full Squad For English T20 Blast: Adam Lyth, Harry Brook, Harry Duke, Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Ben Coad, Jonathan Tattersall, Mathew Pillans, Will Fraine, George Hill, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Gale, Matt Milnes, Ben Mike, Jafer Chohan, Shan Masood, Neil Wagner, David Wiese

Lancashire Full Squad For English T20 Blast: Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Luke Wood, Tom Bailey, Danny Lamb, Phil Salt, James Anderson, Dane Vilas, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme