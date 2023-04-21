'You Can't Buy Experience With INR 18 Crore': Virender Sehwag Criticises PBKS' Sam Curran

Veteran India opener Virender Sehwag criticised Sam Curran for his poor running between the wicket in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Curran led Punjab Kings on Thursday in the absence of Shikhar Dhawan, but he failed to create any major impact on the game as he remained wicketless with the ball, while scored 10 runs in the chase before getting run out.

Punjab Kings failed to chase the 175-run target at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali as Mohammed Siraj claimed a four-wicket haul to restrict them to 150 in 18.2 overs.

Curran became the highest-paid player in IPL history after Punjab Kings splashed INR 18.5 crore in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. However, he has not been able to live up to the expectations so far this season as he has scored just 87 runs and claimed 5 wickets in 6 matches at an economy rate of 8.2.

Sehwag was critical of Curran’s experience and said you can’t buy it with the mega price tag.

“He’s an international player. But you can’t buy experience with 18 crore. It only comes when you play, when your hair turns white as you play under the hot sun," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

The legendary Indian cricketer further suggested that it was poor running between the wicket which cost Curran his wicket and said should have taken some responsibility as captain in the chase by batting deeper.

“We think just because he was bought for 18 crore, he will win you matches. But he doesn’t have that experience yet. It was poor running, there was no need for that. You’re captain, you should’ve stayed, tried to take it to the final overs. But again, the lack of experience cost him," Sehwag further said.

Meanwhile, Curran also admitted that the team has to asses the way some players got out against RCB on Thursday as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

“The wicket was good today, we’ll probably look back at a couple of dismissals and regret, but we’ll come back on Saturday. We are playing in Mumbai on Saturday, it’s a good wicket out there and we’re excited to play over there." Curran said after the match.

