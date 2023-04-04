'You Have to Invent Something New Every Season in IPL', Feels LSG Spinner Ravi Bishnoi

LSG suffered their first defeat of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings as they fell to 12 run defeat to MS Dhoni’s men at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Chennai posted a total of 217 propelled by openers Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 31 ball 57 run knock and Devon Conway’s 47 off 29 deliveries and managed to defend it successfully for their first win of the season following an opening day loss to Gujarat Titans.

LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the wreaker-in-chief for the Lucknow-based side as he picked up 3 CSK wickets for 28 runs to add to his 2 for 31 against Delhi Capitals in the first game.

The 22-year-old spinner said that it is essential to keep up with the changing nature of the game and come up with new inventions season after season to remain among the wickets.

“This is IPL. You have to invent something new every season," Bishnoi said.

The leggie from Jodhpur said that he is focussing on his angles and variation as he takes on the mantle of the team’s lead spinner.

“This season I am trying to work on my angles, change of pace and a few variations on which I am working really hard. Once you get to know that you are the main spinner of the team, you have more responsibilities and also it motivates me," the 22-year-old said.

Bishnoi elaborated on the chance to work alongside and learn from one of India’s experienced spinners, Amit Mishra, who also features on LSG’s roster.

“There is a lot to learn from Mishi bhai (Amit Mishra). He is one of the most experienced players going around. He played for India and has been part of this league for many, many years. I am trying to learn the art of leg spin from him. And also we have Pravin Tambe sir with us, which adds to the advantage," the spinner said.

LSG opened their season with a resounding win over DC at home but went down to CSK on Monday. KL Rahul and co. will look to get back to winning ways as they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next outing on the 7th of April at home.

