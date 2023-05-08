‘You’ll Be Missed’: Mark Wood Leaves LSG Camp For Birth of His Child

Mark Wood gave a heartfelt farewell speech before bidding adieu to the Lucknow Super Giants camp on Sunday, May 7. The English pacer is returning to his home country owing to the birth of his second child. Wood won’t be able to continue with the Lucknow unit during the remaining phase of this IPL.

The franchise has dropped a special Twitter video, in which Wood revealed his experience of playing for Lucknow while also thanking his teammates. In the clip, Wood could be spotted clicking photos with the other team members and taking their signatures on his Lucknow jersey.

Speaking about the squad, Wood said, “It’s a great team and I really love it. The backroom staff are fantastic. And it’s been great to see all the lads do well over different parts of the tournament." Wood further wished the Super Giants luck for the rest of the competition, saying, “One last push to try and get into the playoffs and make it to the final. That’s the goal. The lads are training hard and I’m sure they will come good."

Mark Wood was at the top of his form at the initial stage of the season. He has got to play just four matches and managed to showcase his strength, especially in the death overs. He has picked up 11 wickets in total including an impressive five-fer against Delhi Capitals. Even after putting up a series of dominating performances, Wood lost his place in Lucknow’s playing eleven. Several former cricketers and pundits have slammed the Lucknow team management for not giving Wood more game time.

Lucknow will also miss the services of their designated captain KL Rahul for the rest of this season. The Indian opener picked up an unfortunate injury while fielding in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rahul announced on Instagram that he needs to undergo surgery on his right thigh and regarding the same, he won’t be available in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia as well. In Rahul’s absence, Krunal Pandya has been leading the Super Giants.

Krunal Pandya could not win his first game as the Lucknow skipper. In his first assignment against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, Lucknow failed to chase a massive target of 228 runs. Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock pulled off a good start to the chase but the upcoming batters could not build on the foundation. De Kock was the top scorer for Lucknow, scoring 71 off 41 runs.

