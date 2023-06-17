Trends :Ashes 2023Shubhman GillGautam GambhirWTC FinalAjinkya Rahane
Home » Cricket Home » 'You’ve Got to Give Him a Fair Opportunity': Rahul Dravid Gets Graeme Smith’s Support After Disappointing WTC Final Loss

'You’ve Got to Give Him a Fair Opportunity': Rahul Dravid Gets Graeme Smith’s Support After Disappointing WTC Final Loss

Smith added that the Indian Cricket Team is currently brimming with enough talent to put together two or three teams

Advertisement

Published By: Aakash Biswas

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 19:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Dravid Gets Graeme Smith’s Support
Dravid Gets Graeme Smith’s Support

India’s disappointing outing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final has put the team management under the scanner. Many have even blamed coach Rahul Dravid for the team’s inability to rise on big occasions. Amidst the criticism, former South African skipper Graeme Smith has come in support of Dravid, suggesting that it would still be a very premature stage to be passing verdicts on the cricketing legend’s performance as a coach.

“When you get involved in a leadership role in Indian cricket, the expectation is something that you are going to have to come to terms with," Graeme Smith said in an interview with Times of India.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | ‘Is the Pitch Haunted?’: Afridi Questions PCB’s Stance, Asks PAK Team to Beat India in Ahmedabad

Smith added that the Indian Cricket Team is currently brimming with enough talent to put together two or three teams. He emphasised that Rahul Dravid will have to take some big decisions coming in the near future and that would decide how things move forward.

“He’s a quality man and a quality performer. He’s shown it right through as a coach. So, you’ve got to give him a fair opportunity now to kind of rebuild India," Smith continued.

Rahul Dravid assumed the role of the Head Coach after Ravi Shastri’s tenure ended following the 2021 T20 World Cup. Although he made a good start as a coach, there have been several disappointing tournament runs since, including the T20 World Cup last year and the World Test Championship (WTC) final. While Rahul Dravid’s coaching team faced intense criticism for questionable player choices for the playing XI, batters including Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubhman Gill also failed to deliver on the biggest stage.

“One of the biggest challenges of a captain is your own performance. The pressure of a leader never goes away," Smith said while commenting on the slump in Rohit Sharma’s form.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Ollie Robinson Wears Mismatched Shoes During Ashes Test, Pic Goes Viral | ENG vs AUS | ASHES 2023
  • Paul Collingwood Comments On Missed Chances Against Australia of The 1st Ashes Test | ENG vs AUS
  • Shubman Gill Has Scored The Most Runs Among Indian Batters In International Cricket in 2023
  • Hardik Pandya offers To Pay Rs 5 Lakh To Get His Shoes Back at His Wedding With Natasa Stankovic
  • Virat Kohli's Net Worth Crosses ₹1,000 Crore: Report | Cricket News | #shorts | #viral

    • ALSO READ | WATCH: Edgbaston Crowd on Their Toes After Broad Gets Warner, Labuschagne on Consecutive Balls

    The former South African skipper believed that if Rohit Sharma manages to get going, it will take pressure away from the team as well. Rahul Dravid is likely to continue as Team India’s head coach till the World Cup this year, after which his contract expires. Dravid will be eyeing to finish off his stint with an end to India’s drought in ICC tournaments.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aakash BiswasAakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor at News18.com, finds mental peace watching the g...Read More

    first published: June 17, 2023, 19:22 IST
    last updated: June 17, 2023, 19:22 IST
    Read More