Yuvraj Singh and Wife Hazel Keech Welcome Their Second Child, Reveal Her Name on Instagram

Yuvraj Singh shared the news regarding the birth of his second child. He took to Instagram to share the wonderful news.

In the post, his caption said, “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family."

Yuvraj and his wife, Hazel Keech have named their newly born daughter, Aura.

Yuvraj played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is between 2000 and 2017. He retired as one of the finest Indian all-rounders playing vital roles in India winning the 2007 World T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup.

He won the Player of the Tournament award at the 2011 World Cup as India became the champions for the second time in their history.

The 40-year-old announced the birth of his first child earlier this year on January 25.

The all-rounder had pitched in his thoughts about Team India’s chances at the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, back on August 8. He does not believe that India is the favourite in the competition and believes that the middle order could be a major weakness for the side.

Another aspect of India’s concerns is the form of skipper Rohit Sharma. Yuvraj believes that Rohit had a similar run of form in the previous edition of the World Cup but went on to go berzerk in the 2019 ODI World Cup by scoring 4-5 tons in the tournament.

Yuvraj said that he was going through a similar patch before the 2011 ODI World Cup and the support of Sachin Tendulkar helped him create his iconic performances which led to India winning the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Yuvraj was the most important player in the 2011 World Cup as he went on to score 362 runs as well as pick 15 wickets at an economy rate of 5.02 runs per over. His performances came at a dark time when the player was suffering from cancer which was undiagnosed at the time.