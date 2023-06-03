Yuzvendra Chahal Enjoys Gully Cricket, Rashid Khan Bowls Him Over With Killer Comment | WATCH

Yuzvendra Chahal, after finishing off his IPL assignment, was spotted reliving the golden days of gully cricket. In a clip shared on Instagram, Yuzvendra is seen playing a game of gully cricket with a few local boys. Yuzvendra, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, is relaxing at home.

He is not part of the Indian squad that travelled to England to participate in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. But the 32-year-old could not restrain himself from cricket, trying his hands at batting on a concrete surface.

In the widely viral video, Yuzvendra Chahal could be seen being infused with the vibe of gully cricket. He showed off his batting prowess in front of a makeshift wicket while playing some defensive shots. In the caption, Yuzvendra labelled himself as “an impact player" of gully cricket. Along with numerous fans, the video captured the attention of some notable figures of the game including Rashid Khan and AB de Villiers.

Soon after watching the clip, Rashid jumped into the comment section and asked Yuzvendra Chahal to smash a six as the boundary was too short: “Yahaa to 6 mar dai bhai (at least hit a six here brother)." But the Indian cricketer reminded Rashid that it is now allowed as a six is considered a wicket, according to the rules of gully cricket. In an effort to pull Yuzvendra’s legs, AB De Villiers termed him “an opening batter."

Yuzvendra Chahal’s IPL franchise tagged Joe Root in the comment box, perhaps to remind the English batter of the spinner’s talent in batting. His Rajasthan teammate Devdutt Padikkal also marked his presence, dropping some cheering emojis. Yuzvendra’s wife Dhanashree commented, “What a fun day."

Yuzvendra Chahal, who won the Purple Cap of the last IPL season, shone this year as well. He finished fifth on the list of the highest wicket-takers. In his 14 appearances this season, Yuzvendra has fetched 21 scalps in total.

Thanks to his wicket-taking spree, the cricketer has surpassed Dwayne Bravo, a Chennai Super Kings legend, to become the all-time highest wicket-takers of the franchise tournament.