Yuzvendra Chahal Enjoys Quality Time With Partner Dhanashree After Asia Cup Exclusion

India’s leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has some time off his international duties right now. Well, it seems like he has been spending it the right way as Chahal took to social media to share a picture of him and his partner Dhanashree Verma together as the two got to spend some quality time out and about.

One might call it much-needed quality time as this comes following the surprising news of Chahal failing to make the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup campaign this September.

Chahal failed to find a place as the national selectors went ahead with Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav as the premier spin bowling options for the continental tournament.

India captain Rohit Sharma categorically stated that he couldn’t have missed out on the pace bowling option to pick Chahal or R Ashwin.

“We thought about off-spinner Ashwin and Washy (Washington Sundar) but right now you saw Chahal has to miss out and we can’t get him in because we can take only 15 and the only way we could have done that is by dropping a seamer," Sharma said.

A few hours following the news, the leg-spinner took to microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a cryptic post with two emoticons that indicated that the sun would rise again.

Chahal’s partner, Dhanashree also took to social media, posting a cryptic story on Instagram which allegedly spoke to her partner’s exclusion from the Indian team.

“Now I have started to question this on a serious note. If being super submissive & introvert can be harmful for your work growth? Or do we all have to be an extrovert & street smart savvy to grow in life?" she wrote.