Yuzvendra Chahal Reaches Incredible Landmark, First Indian to 'Triple Hundred' in T20s

Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around the batters as Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number four of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chahal, who has found himself out of the Indian team picture recently, achieved the feat of reaching 300 T20 wickets.

RR’s Chahal became the first Indian bowler to reach the landmark as he bowled SRH’s costly buy from the auction Harry Brrok with a bamboozling flipper.

Chahal reached the 300-wicket mark in the 265th T20 match.

The leg spinner has taken a total of 91 wickets in 75 T20 Internationals for India.

Chahal’s RR and India teammate, Ravichandran R Ashwin is the second Indian on the list, with 287 wickets in T20 cricket. Piyush Chawla is third, in terms of Indians, with 275 T20 wickets.

Former West Indies bowler Dwayne Bravo’s name is the highest T20 wicket-taker and has taken a total of 615 wickets from 558 T20 matches. Afghanistan and Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan is second with 530 wickets from 392 T20 matches. Sunil Narine of West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders is third with 479 T20 wickets.

RR’s Chahal ended the night with figures of 4/17 from his quota of four overs in the game against SRH. Apart from Brook, Chahal picked up the wickets of Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mayank Agarwal.

After the end of the match, Chahal was happy with the win but looked forward to picking up a five-wicket haul next time around.

“Definitely the start we wanted. The way Jos and Jaiswal batted, we knew a big score will always be difficult to score. The plan was to bowl stump to stump, tossing it up is my strength. I’m not too bothered about who I’m bowling to. Definitely you’ll see a big celebration when I get a five wicket haul," he said.

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson starred with the bat as RR climbed to the top of the Indian Premier League points table as Chahal himself is second in the race for the purple cap, even though it is early days in the tournament.

