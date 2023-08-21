Yuzvendra Chahal Reacts After Asia Cup Snub, Shares Cryptic Post

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted a cryptic post on social media after his Asia Cup snub. Chief sector Ajit Agarkar announced India’s squad for the upcoming Continental tournament on Monday. He addressed a press conference in New Delhi alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. A 17-member squad was picked as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer returned to the squad after the injury lay-off which kept them out of competitive cricket for the past few months.

However, Chahal was one of the notable omissions from the team as India decided to go ahead with Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja as the three spin options.

The leg-spinner took to microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a cryptic post with two emoticons which indicated - Sun will rise again.

Skipper Rohit Sharma opened up on Chahal’s exclusion from the Asia Cup squad.

“So fortunately we can take 17 here, it’ll be 15 at the World Cup. So when the time comes we’ll take that decision, but at the moment it, at least, gives the coach and captain an opportunity to have him with the squad." Sitting alongside Agarkar, India skipper Rohit Sharma explained the rationale behind Chahal’s exclusion leaving the team with no right-hand off-spin option.

“We thought about an offspinner as well, Ashwin and Washy (Washington Sundar), but right now you see Chahal had to miss out because we could only pick 17 players," said Rohit during the media interaction.

After the Asia Cup snub, it will be highly unlikely for Chahal to make it to the ODI World Cup in October-November.

However, chief selector Agarkar has suggested that the doors for ODI World Cup are not completely closed for Chahal, R Ashwin and Washington Sundar.