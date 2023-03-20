ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tuesday's ODI ZIM vs NED match, March 21, Harare Sports Club in Harare Zimbabwe

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s Cricket World Cup Super League match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands: Zimbabwe will cap off their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League journey with a three-match ODI series against Netherlands. The two teams will now be facing off in an ODI bilateral just for the second time in the history of the game. The opening ODI of the series is slated to take place on Tuesday, March 21 at the Harare Sports Club. Boosted by the return of Ryan Burn and Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe is expected to name a strong playing XI in the opening encounter against the Dutch opponents. The 50-over series will help both sides in preparing for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier slated to be played in Zimbabwe. Netherlands and Zimbabwe, who currently share the bottom two spots on the Super League points table, are out of contention for the direction qualification berths for the Cricket World Cup.

Netherlands, on the other hand, will be taking part in the ODI series against Zimbabwe without their head coach Ryan Cook. Ryan van Niekerk has now been appointed interim coach of the Netherlands cricket team.

Advertisement

Ahead of the Cricket World Cup Super League match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

ZIM vs NED Telecast

The Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match will not be televised live in India.

ZIM vs NED Live Streaming

The match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ZIM vs NED Match Details

The ZIM vs NED match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe on Tuesday, March 21, at 1:00 pm IST.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-Captain: Ryan Burl

Suggested Playing XI for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Advertisement

Batsmen: Craig Ervine, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper

All-rounders: Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: Blessing Muzarabani, Fred Klaasen

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Possible Starting XI:

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Gary Ballance, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Netherlands Predicted Starting Line-up: Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmad, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaasen, Vivian Kingma

Get the latest Cricket News here