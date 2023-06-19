ZIM vs NED ICC World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: How to Watch Zimbabwe vs Netherlands Coverage on TV And Online

The Netherlands took a beating recently in a best-of-3 ODI series in their tour of Zimbabwe. They shall be looking for redemption as they take on Zimbabwe again in the fifth qualifier game of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Harare Sports Club will host the game on June 20 with the proceedings starting at 12:30 PM IST. Zimbabwe are the favourites to win the clash as they head into the game with two back-to-back victories against the Netherlands.

The Netherlands had a brilliant start to their tour as they beat out Zimbabwe by three wickets in their opening game. Fred Klaassen bowled a phenomenal game taking three wickets while giving away only 41 runs in 57 balls. Van Meeken took two wickets of his own to completely dismantle Zimbabwe’s batting line-up.

However, they were unable to continue their amazing run as they fell victim to Zimbabwe’s wrath in the following two games.

In the second ODI of the tour, Zimbabwe managed to squeeze out a win by a single run with god-like performances from Sikandar Raza and Wesley Madhevere taking a combined total of six wickets. In the final game of the tour, Zimbabwe bashed the Netherlands, picking up a win by seven wickets.

It is no secret that Zimbabwe are the favourites to win tomorrow’s game yet it will be interesting to see what the Netherlands can do to stop them in their tracks. A win for either team will help them seed deeper into the upcoming Men’s ICC Cricket World Cup.

Ahead of Tuesday’s ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be played?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will occur on June 20, Tuesday.

Where will the ICC World Cup Qualifier match Zimbabwe vs Netherlands be played?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe.

What time will the ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands begin?

The ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will start at 12:30 PM IST on June 20 Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup Qualifier match?

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch Zimbabwe vs Netherlands ICC World Cup Qualifier match live streaming?

Zimbabwe vs Netherlands match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.