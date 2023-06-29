ZIM vs OMN ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Zimbabwe vs Oman

ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction: Zimbabwe in their last match in the tournament demolished the USA by 304 runs. Zimbabwe skipper Sean Williams scored a century in just 65 deliveries after which he continued his aggressive batting and made a total of 174 off 101 balls. The useful contributions from wicketkeeper batter Joylord Gumbie, in form Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl, came and the hosts posted their highest-ever total of 408 runs.

Oman faced off Scotland in their previous match and faced a defeat by 76 runs. The Scottish team were put to bat. They were able to put up a score of 320 despite Bilal Khan’s 5-wicket haul. Oman played all the 50 overs but with only Naseem Khushi contributing big with 69, the team just reached the score of 244.

Advertisement

Nepal and USA have been eliminated from Group A and Ireland and UAE from Group B. The rest of the teams will be playing against each other in the Super 6 format after which the finalists will qualify for the World Cup in India later this year.

ZIM vs OMN Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-captain: Sean Williams

Wicketkeeper: Naseem Kushi

Batter: Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati

Allrounders: Zeeshan Maqsood, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl

Bowlers: Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Bilal Khan

ZIM vs OMN Probable XIs:

OMN Probable XI: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Naseem Kushi (wk), Jay Odedra, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt

ZIM Probable XI: Craig Ervine (c), Joylord Gumbie, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

ZIM vs OMN Full Squad

Advertisement

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Aqib Ilyas (vc), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Mohammed Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar, Adeel Shafique, Naseem Khushi, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Jay Odedra, Samay Shrivastav, Rafiullah