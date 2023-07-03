Trends :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
ZIM vs SCO ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Zimbabwe vs Scotland

Check here the ZIM vs SCO dream11 prediction for Tuesday’s ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match to be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 21:55 IST

Harare, Zimbabwe

ZIM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: The Zimbabwe cricket team will be aiming to return to winning ways when they take the field against Scotland in a World Cup Qualifier Super Six match on Tuesday. The Super Six fixture between the hosts Zimbabwe and Scotland will take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. In their last match, Zimbabwe had to face a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka.

Batting first, the hosts managed to score 165. Sri Lanka, during the run chase, reached the target in 33.1 overs. This was Zimbabwe’s first defeat in the World Cup Qualifier. The Zimbabwe cricket team claimed the top spot in Group A having won all four games.

Meanwhile, the Scottish cricket team will come into Tuesday’s game having defeated West Indies by seven wickets. Scotland’s Brandon McMullen scored 69 and picked up three wickets to earn a resounding win for his side against the Caribbean opponents. Scotland finished the group stage at the second spot. Their only defeat of the group stage campaign occurred against Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe and Scotland had last faced each other in March 2018 and the match had ended as a tie.

ZIM vs SCO Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Vice-captain: Sean Williams

Wicketkeeper: Joylord Gumbie

Batter: Craig Ervine

Allrounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Michael Leask, Ryan Burl, Chris Greaves, Brandon McMullen

Bowlers: Mark Watt, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs SCO Probable XIs:

Zimbabwe Probable XI: Craig Ervine (c), Joylord Gumbie, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Scotland Probable XI: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Chris Sole

ZIM vs SCO Full Squads

    • Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

    Scotland: Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt

    first published: July 03, 2023, 21:55 IST
