Zimbabwe's Heath Streak Critically Ill, Fans Pray For Legend's Recovery

Legendary Zimbabwe cricketer Heath Streak is extremely ill with calls for players. The reports in Zimbabwe suggested that Streak is not keeping well and fighting for life.

Zimbabwe’s former minister of education, sport and culture, David Coltart wrote a post on Twitter and asked everyone to pray for his recovery.

“This is a call to prayer warriors in Zimbabwe and beyond. Heath Streak, one of the greatest cricketers our nation has ever produced, is extremely ill and needs our prayers. Please could we all be in prayer for him and his family," he posted.

The fans on Twitter posted emotional messages for Streak and prayed for his recovery.

The 49-year-old is one of the biggest icons in Zimbabwean cricket history as he made his debut on November 10, 1993, against South Africa. During his illustrious career Streak played 65 Test matches and 189 ODIs. Heath scored 1990 runs in Test cricket at an average of 22.35 while he also snared 216 wickets at an average of 28.14. While he was one of the best all-rounders of his time in white-ball cricket with 2943 runs and 239 wickets to his name.

However, Streak was handed a 8-year ban in 2021 by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for corruption, and the 49-year-old apologised and took “full responsibility" for his actions.