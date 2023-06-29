Zimbabwe's Luke Jongwe Juggles Ball 3 Times Near Boundary Before Taking Stunner in World Cup Qualifier | WATCH

Zimbabwe’s Luke Jongwe picked up a rather fortunate catch as he juggled the ball three times on the boundary ropes before completing the dismissal, during the ICC World Cup qualifier at the Queens Sports Club in Harare. Zimbabwe would go on to win the match and they are now just 1 win away from sealing their place in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 group stage.

Zimbabwe would go on to register a 14-run win over Oman, a crucial victory in the Super Six stage of the World Cup qualifiers.

During the game there was one moment which really stood out as Jongwe turned out to be the luckiest man in the stadium.

The incident happened on the first ball of the 46th over of Oman’s inning. They were chasing a 333-run target, and Zeeshan Maqsood’s men were at 268 when they lost Kaleemullah to a rather astonishing catch from Luke.

Kaleemullah could only manage to score just 1 run, on the first ball of Richard Ngarava the Oman batter tried to clear the ball over the boundary rope, looking to add some much-needed runs to his side, however, he didn’t get enough distance on the shot.

It was a full toss from the Zimbabwe bowler, Kaleemullah whacked it with full force only for the ball to reach Jongwe, who completed the catch but realized he was losing his balance.

The Zimbabwe all-rounder decided to push the ball in the air, however, for a second time, he again felt that he was losing his balance, so he flicked the ball in the air for a second time, went across the boundary ropes and completed the catch at the third time of asking.

Watch:

Talking about the match, Zimbabwe are now within touching distance of qualifying for the ODI World Cup as they scored 332 having been invited to bat first only to bowl out Oman at 318.

