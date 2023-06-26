Zimbabwe Script History By Registering 400-Plus Score Against USA in ODI World Cup Qualifiers

Zimbabwe etched their name in the history books as they produced a mammoth 408 runs against the United States of America (USA) in an ICC ODI World Cup qualifier on Monday. The match will certainly be remembered as a momentous one for Zimbabwe cricket as they were able to set a new benchmark in the 50-over format. Captain Sean Williams led the run-fest from the front, playing a boundary-laden centurion knock. Other batters of the side also appeared in swashbuckling form, helping Zimbabwe breach the 400-run mark in 50 overs for the first time. The other teams who have registered 400-plus scores in ODI cricket are India, South Africa, Australia, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. India and South Africa are leading the list, achieving the feat six times so far.

Twitter got flooded with numerous appreciatory remarks with some fans speculating if Zimbabwe can become a new powerhouse of world cricket in the coming future.

A fan was quick to acknowledge that “Zimbabwe are creating new benchmarks day by day."

Another comment read, “Even if it is against a very low-ranked side like USA, it is still an amazing achievement from Zimbabwe. To score 400 is not an easy task. This will further inspire them."

A fan did not forget to highlight skipper Seal Williams’s contribution to the historic feat.

Winning the toss at the Harare Sports Club, USA captain Monank Patel sent Zimbabwe to bat first. The opening pair of Joylord Gumbie and Innocent Kaiya gave Zimbabwe a powerful start. Though Kaia failed to survive long, Gumbie went on to notch up a half-century, scoring a composed 78. Sean Williams took over the charge following Kaia’s dismissal and went all guns blazing. En route to his 174-run knock, which came in 101 balls, Williams smacked as many as 21 boundaries and 5 maximums.