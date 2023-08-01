'Amsterdam To Desi-Mode': Suresh Raina Trains in The Most Indian Way Possible | Watch

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has recently kicked off a new innings of his life by venturing into the restaurant business. Earlier in June, Raina inaugurated an eatery in Amsterdam that goes by the name, Raina Indian Restaurant. By visiting this place, one will get to enjoy the authentic taste of various Indian cuisine.

After rounding off his business schedule in Amsterdam, Raina dropped a workout video on Instagram. Ditching the gym, Raina opted to exercise on the lawn of his house. Wearing a vest and shorts, the ex-Indian batter could be seen lifting up a Mudgal like a pro wrestler. He also performed some pushups and did dumble exercises during the session.

“From Amsterdam to Desi-mode. Feels so good to be back home, hitting the grind and kick-starting the week in full motion,” Suresh Raina wrote in the caption.

Since being dropped on Instagram, the video has already garnered millions of views.

Among others, former Indian cricketer SN Sreesanth reacted to the video, commenting, “Keep at brother. Looking great. See you soon brother.” Raina responded to his former teammate with a hilarious reply that read, “Thanks Govinda, see you soon.” Numerous fans also marked their presence in the comment section, pouring in remarks like “Champ” and “Mr IPL.”

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on September 6 2022. But he represented the Indian Maharajas in the Legends League Cricket earlier this year. The Southpaw made five appearances during the tournament before his team was knocked out by Asia Lions in the knockout stage. In 5 games, Raina could score 89 runs, while also picking up a wicket as a part-time spinner.

Suresh Raina was recognised as a limited-over specialist during his playing days. He represented India in 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is, aggregating a total of 5615 and 1604 runs respectively. He was equally impressive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he mostly played for Chennai Super Kings except for the 2016 season. Raina has appeared in 205 IPL games and scored 5528 runs in total. As part of CSK, Raina lifted the IPL trophy four times.