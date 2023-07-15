'Anarkali Ka Phone Hai...': Here's How Rohit Sharma Celebrating After Defeating West Indies in Dominica

After thumping the West Indies in the Dominica Test, Rohit Sharma decided to spend some leisure time away from the field. Team India mowed down the hosts on Friday, winning the opening Test of the 2-match series by an innings and 141 runs. The victory handed the visitors a 1-0 lead and ahead of the next fixture, the Indian captain was seen chilling at a lakeside.

A day after defeating Kraigg Brathwaite and Co, Rohit shared a picture on social media. The caption read a funny dialogue from Shahrukh Khan-starrer film Baazigar, released in 1993.

“Anarkali ka phone tha, ice cream khana bahut zaroori hai,” Rohit captioned the image.

Anarkali ka phone tha, ice cream khana bahut zaroori hai 📞😂 pic.twitter.com/v1ObmfCWNh— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 15, 2023

For the unversed, the famous dialogues were delivered by renowned comedian Johnny Lever in the film. Have a look at the hilarious scene from the film Baazigar.

Rohit had a phenomenal outing with the bat against the West Indies in the first Test in Dominica. The Indian skipper notched up his 10th Test hundred and also featured in a record 229-run partnership with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal which is now the highest opening stand for India in and against the Windies.

The 36-year-old looked in control and reached the triple-figure mark in 220 balls with a boundary. He displayed grit and resilience to tackle the West Indies bowling attack. Rohit took his time and batted patiently in the first session of the second day. He went for all the loose deliveries and smashed boundaries at regular intervals to keep the scoreboard moving.

It was Rohit’s second Test century away from home but he was dismissed a ball after hitting the mark on 103. He smashed 10 fours and two sixes during his patient knock.

Besides Rohit, his young opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal also slammed a century to announce his arrival on the international stage. The duo became the sixth Indian opening pair to score centuries in the same innings of an away Test.