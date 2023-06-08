Angriest Bloke in Cricket? England Bowler's Fiery Send-Off Takes Internet By Storm | WATCH

Batsman getting send-off by a bowler after being dismissed is quite common in cricket. But English domestic cricket was recently witness to a faceoff that seemingly crossed the boundary of imagination. The much-talked-about incident took place during a match between Blunham CC and Eaton Socon CC in the Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire Premier League.

Eaton pacer Joe Dawborn picked up the wicket of Blunham’s Tobias Van den Heever, who was in good form while batting on 76. Following the dismissal, Heever had turned and started walking towards the stands but Dawborn had some totally other plans.

Dawborn was seen walking with Heever and the wicket-taker was seemingly quite agitated. Fielders also walked ahead to get Dawborn back. Needless to say, the footage of the incident went viral in no time.

What about this for a send off! 😳Walking him off the pitch… angriest bloke in cricket via @Blunham_CC pic.twitter.com/IAkz63j15d — Cricket Shouts (@crickshouts) June 6, 2023

The official Twitter handle of Blunham Cricket Club also responded to the footage by saying, “To confirm, this clip wasn’t sent in or posted by BCC on any of our social platforms. However, the game was live streamed and highlights of the fixture posted on YouTube, which we suspect is where it has been taken from.”

To confirm, this clip wasn’t sent in or posted by BCC on any of our social platforms. However, the game was live streamed and highlights of the fixture posted on YouTube, which we suspect is where it has been taken from.— Blunham Cricket (@Blunham_CC) June 6, 2023

Joe Dawborn’s act was called out on Twitter and not many fans were happy with the bowler’s antics.

While a section of social media humorously tagged their friends asking their opinions, most of the Twitter users just called the act very unprofessional and unethical.

Criticising the act, this person commented, “Disgraceful. I’d have something to say about that if I was skipper of the fielding side. Maybe, I’m just old.”

Disgraceful … I'd have something to say about that if I was skipper of the fielding side. Maybe, I'm just old.— David Burnham (@MulletsDad) June 6, 2023

Another Twitter user said, “He would be going in the book’ for that!”

He would be "going in the book" for that!!— Ian Phillips (@Ingro70) June 6, 2023

Coming back to on field developments, batting first, Eaton registered a formidable total of 238. Conrath Meiring emerged as his side’s highest scorer with a fine knock of 56. Opening batter Ethan Rice also contributed with the bat with a vital performance of 76-ball 50. Dilan Sheemar picked up three wickets in the game to bowl out Eaton for 238.

Blunham, during the run chase, suffered a massive jolt after losing their opening batter Gavin Hall for just four runs. Tobias Van Den Heever delivered a terrific knock of 76 but his valiant effort went in vain as Blunham fell short by 36 runs.