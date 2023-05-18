Anil Kumble Drops ‘Red Carpet Moment’ from 76th Cannes Film Festival with Wife Chetana

The who’s who of the entertainment world has gathered for the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from A-listers from showbiz, the glitzy event was also attended by one of the biggest legends of Indian Cricket, Anil Kumble. The former cricketer made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16. Kumble dropped photos from the event on his Instagram profile. In the pictures, the former India cricketer is seen posing with his wife Chetana Kumble on the red carpet of the event. “Red carpet moment with Chetana Kumble at Cannes Film Festival opening night! My outfit styled by Raghavendra Rathore,” Kumble wrote in the caption.

While Kumble looked dapper in a black velvet bandhgala jacket, his wife looked gorgeous in a black saree.

Kumble’s post has gained traction on social media and many fans have showered their love on the couple in the comments section.

One fan wrote, “Both are looking fantastic.” Another fan commented, “Cannes waiting for your googlies.”

Former India cricketer Rahul Sharma also reacted to Kumble’s post. He wrote, “Beautiful.”

The likes of Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar also made their Cannes debut at the 76th edition of the star-studded affair.

Sara Ali Khan chose a hand-embroidered ivory and beige Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga for her highly anticipated debut at Cannes Film Festival. The Kedarnath actress looked stunning as she paid homage to her tradition and culture.

Bollywood diva Esha Gupta opted for a flowy and sultry Nicholas Jebran gown for her first appearance at the French Riviera. Esha’s brushed-up eyelashes and bold eyebrows accentuated her look.

Meanwhile, former Miss World winner Manushi Chhillar stunned in a white strapless gown by Fovari as she attended the Jeanne du Barry screening on Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival.

Bollywood stars Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari are also expected to grace the event. Both actresses will be representing the cosmetic giant L’Oreal. Actress Mrunal Thakur will also be attending the prestigious film festival as an ambassador of the vodka brand Grey Goose. Furthermore, there is tremendous hype over the 21st Cannes appearance of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.