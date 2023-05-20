Anjum Chopra Turns 46: Former Indian Woman Cricketer's Career and Records

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANJUM CHOPRA: The first Indian woman player to breach the three-digit mark in ODIs, Anjum Chopra was the harbinger of the cricketing revolution in the country. Anjum’s playing style reflected grace, finesse and a certain sense of panache. In international cricket, she made her debut in February 1995 against New Zealand.
Her Test debut took place nine months later against England in Kolkata. She handled Team India’s captaincy duties for the first time in 2002. Following a career of over 17 years, Anjum last featured in an international game during the fifth T20I match against Australia in March 2012.
After retirement, Anjum Chopra donned the commentator’s hat. As the legendary cricketer celebrates her 46th birthday today, it is time to take a look at her stellar career and records.
- Anjum Chopra became the first Indian woman cricketer to achieve 100 caps in the 50-overs format.
- Anjum capped off her glorious ODI career with 2856 runs to her name. Overall, she notched up one century and 18 half-centuries after playing 127 ODI matches. Former India skipper Mithali Raj (7098 runs), Harmanpreet Kaur (3322 runs) and Smriti Mandhana (3073 runs) have only scored more runs than Anjum in ODI cricket.
- Chopra became the first woman cricketer from India to slam a century in ODIs. Chopra finished her ODI career with a formidable average of 31.38. Chopra scored her solitary ODI century against England in July 1999.
- In the longest format of the game, Anjum Chopra registered four half-centuries in 12 matches for Team India.
- She donned the India jersey in T20I cricket on 18 occasions. Anjum registered her highest Test score- 98- against England in August 2006.
- Overall, she represented India in six World Cup editions- 4 ODI World Cups and 2 T20I World Cups. The former India skipper has 11 wickets to her name in international cricket.
- Apart from her brilliance with the bat, Anjum Chopra exhibited her supreme leadership qualities during her international career.
- In her maiden stint as a skipper, she had guided India to a series of whitewash against England.
- She also guided the Indian women’s cricket team to their very first Test win on foreign soil.
- Her excellent performance paid off in August 2007 when she was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award. Seven years later, Anjum Chopra was conferred with India’s fourth-highest civilian honour- the Padma Shri.