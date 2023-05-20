Anjum Chopra Turns 46: Former Indian Woman Cricketer's Career and Records

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANJUM CHOPRA: The first Indian woman player to breach the three-digit mark in ODIs, Anjum Chopra was the harbinger of the cricketing revolution in the country. Anjum’s playing style reflected grace, finesse and a certain sense of panache. In international cricket, she made her debut in February 1995 against New Zealand.

Her Test debut took place nine months later against England in Kolkata. She handled Team India’s captaincy duties for the first time in 2002. Following a career of over 17 years, Anjum last featured in an international game during the fifth T20I match against Australia in March 2012.

After retirement, Anjum Chopra donned the commentator’s hat. As the legendary cricketer celebrates her 46th birthday today, it is time to take a look at her stellar career and records.