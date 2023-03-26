'He is my Favourite T20 Bowler After Jasprit Bumrah': Aakash Chopra Lauds Premier Delhi Capitals Pacer

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra heaped big praise on the Delhi Capitals bowling unit for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Delhi Capitals, who have not won an IPL title since the inception of the tournament, will be led by David Warner this season in the absence of Rishabh Pant. Capitals failed to enter the playoffs stage last season and finished fifth on the points table.

The veteran opener suggested that Delhi have no weakness in their bowling department as they have three wicket-taking options in Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Anrich Nortje while they also have enough options to trouble the opposition.

Also read - Why Shikhar Dhawan Wants Shubman Gill In Indian Side, And Not Himself

“The bowling looks formidable. There is no weakness in bowling. They have Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, who bowled amazingly well last time, picked up a lot of wickets and he was absolutely brilliant," Chopra said on his “AakashVani" show on JioCinema,

“Anrich Nortje - fit, available and raring to go. Then Mustafizur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Kumar and Ishant Sharma. They also have Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal and Aman Khan. This team will not have a problem of bowlers," he added.

Chopra heaped praise on Nortje and said that the Proteas pacer is fit and suggested will be the bowler to look out for in Delhi’s line-up.

“They used to have Shardul, they let him go. Now that Anrich Nortje is fit, available and raring to go - incredible. He is my favourite T20 bowler after Jasprit Bumrah. He is absolutely brilliant," he added.

Nortje struggled with his fitness in the last season and played just 6 matches in which he claimed 9 scalps.

Chennai Super Kings Preview IPL 2023: MS Dhoni & Co Back at Chepauk to Rediscover Lost Spark

Talking about Delhi’s batting line-up, Chopra pointed out that overseas stars Phil Salt and Rilee Rossouw are in good form in recent times as the latter might also play over Rovman Powell in the XI as they will also miss Rishabh Pant this season.

“They have options in batting. Phil Salt had an amazing SA20. Rilee Rossouw - blowing hot, blowing cold, but I don’t think anyone else apart from him has scored two consecutive T20I centuries. You might see him play instead of Rovman Powell," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News here