Apple CEO Tim Cook Drops in at Arun Jaitley Stadium to Watch IPL Match Between DC and KKR

Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, watching match number 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.

Cook made a surprise appearance in the stadium after inaugurating the Apple store in the national capital. He was seen alongside Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla and the dignitaries and officials of the Delhi & District Cricket Association.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

IPL on social media also posted a video of when Tim Cook had attended an IPL match back in 2016.

In 2016, the CEO of Apple - Mr. Tim Cook was in Kanpur to witness an IPL contest in presence of Mr. Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI.Fast Forward to 2023, he makes his visit to yet another IPL game by attending the #DCvKKR game in Delhi 👏🏻👏🏻@ShuklaRajiv | @tim_cook pic.twitter.com/2j1UovSmPd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 20, 2023

The Apple CEO is in India for the opening of the Apple store in the country. Prior to Delhi, Cook launched India’s first Apple store at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai a couple of days ago.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

After the opening of the country’s second Apple store, Cook also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country," Cook wrote on Twitter and shared a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

In response, the Indian PM tweeted that it was an “absolute delight" to meet Cook.

“Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India," Modi said.

As for the game, Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets to register their first win of the IPL season.

DC bowlers were on their mark as they bowled out KKR for a paltry 127 after skipper David Warner decided to bowl first.

Ishant Sharma (2/19), Anrich Nortje (2/20), Axar Patel (2/13) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/15) took two wickets each.

Warner then scored 57 before Axar Patel hit an unbeaten 19 to guide the hosts to a victory.

Earlier, Jason Roy (43 off 39) top-scored for KKR. Andre Russell played a useful unbeaten 38-run cameo towards the end to take his side over the 120-run mark.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here