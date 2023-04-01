Arijit Singh Wins Over Netizens By Touching MS Dhoni's Feet During IPL Opening Ceremony

Noted singer Arijit Singh, who regaled the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL), touched the feet of Chennai Mahendra Singh Dhoni, winning hearts with this tremendous show of humility.

Arijit was the first performer during the IPL opening ceremony and treated the audience to chartbusters like ‘Kesariya’, ‘Pathaan’, and ‘Dance Da Bhooth’. He also rendered songs from his latest movie ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar - Tere Pyaar Mein and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar’. Here’s a video of Arijit’s stage show:

!How about that for a performance to kick off the proceedings @arijitsingh begins the #TATAIPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in some style pic.twitter.com/1ro3KWMUSW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

Arijit was joined by popular actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna who sizzled with power-packed performances. Tamannaah got the crowd on its feet, dancing to the tunes of the iconic ‘Oo Antava’. She impressed with her version of Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Lover’ and struck a chord with the Ahmedabad crowd by performing Gujarat’s favourite ‘Chogada’.

Rashmika then set the stage on fire with the Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and danced to her famous ‘Saami Saami’. She also performed her version of the song ‘Dholida’ from the film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Towards the end of the opening ceremony, the captains of two teams Dhoni and Hardik Pandya were called on stage for a photo session with the performers and officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It was then that Arijit came forward to touch the feet of the 41-year-old CSK captain. Apart from showing how down-to-earth Arijit is despite reaching the pinnacle of stardom, it also highlighted the widespread respect Dhoni commands. The photo of Arijit’s heartwarming gesture went viral. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Arijit Singh touched MS Dhoni’s feet during IPL 2023 opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/8DeX3mRb9N— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 31, 2023

Musical Legend Arijit Singh bows down to cricketing legend MS Dhoni….Legend know better how to respect Legend pic.twitter.com/W0UIT1ueSA — RK (@MahiGOAT07) March 31, 2023

Talking about the match, Chennai Super Kings suffered a batting collapse despite Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 92 off 50 balls and ended up far short of what they had promised. Gujarat Titans won the match by five wickets in the end.

Dhoni looked to be rolling back the clock with a fine six and remained unbeaten on 14. However, there was an injury scare when Dhoni landed awkwardly while keeping wickets in the closing stages of the match and hurt his left knee.

The CSK captain seemed to be in a great deal of pain, but after on-field treatment got back to his feet and completed the match. It was the same left knee that had threatened to keep him out of the match earlier.

