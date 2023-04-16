Twitterati Can't Keep Calm as Arjun Tendulkar Makes His IPL Debut Against KKR

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, got a chance to make his Indian Premier League debut for Mumbai Indians on Sunday in the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. After a topsy-turvy start to the season, Mumbai Indians decided to make a few changes in their side for the crucial KKR clash as Tendulkar who has been part of their set-up since 2021 finally got a chance after a long wait.

The 23-year-old all-rounder replaced Arshad Khan in the XI as the latter failed to impress in the first three matches. While Arjun received his debut cap from Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who unfortunately missed out on XI due to a stomach bug.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Score

Arjun was signed by Mumbai Indians for the first time in IPL 2021 auction for INR 20 Lakh. He was released ahead of the 2022 mega auction and MI re-signed him for INR 30 Lakh but didn’t get a chance in the XI last season. The five-time champions backed the southpaw and retained him this season for the same price.

The young cricketer started trending on Twitter after the toss where Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav won it and chose to bowl first.

Sachin and anjali after hearing news of Arjun tendulkar debue pic.twitter.com/RPVcfCI4u6— memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) April 16, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar after making IPL debut pic.twitter.com/bVQBmfkpyr— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 16, 2023

Arjun Tendulkar in Playing 11 🏃 pic.twitter.com/O3sAoBlRl8— Kirthick (@JoshuaKirthick) April 16, 2023

Last year, Arjun made his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa and impressed everyone with a fine century against Rajasthan. The southpaw started his cricketing journey with the Mumbai domestic team but relocated to Goa for more playing opportunities.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Arjun has snared 12 scalps in 7 First Class matches, while in the 7 List A games he picked 8 wickets. Before his IPL debut, Arjun played 9 T20Is in which he claimed 12 wickets.

Arjun’s IPL journey has not been the ideal one so far as he missed the 2021 season due to an injury. Arjun did not feature in the side in the 2022 edition either even when there was an opportunity to play him after Mumbai Indians were eliminated from the playoff race. The franchise continuing to deny Arjun his debut had come under criticism last year.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here